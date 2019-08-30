Hartline Investment Has Boosted Holding in Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) by $440,682; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Market Value Declined While Woodstock Cut Holding by $1.01 Million

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 1,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 6,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $202.16. About 554,461 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Seems Skeptical Of Palo Alto’s Transition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 45,806 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp stated it has 2,379 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com reported 30,579 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Telemus holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 9,691 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 1,370 shares. Cohen And Steers has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 13,979 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.46% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 94,464 shares. 80,550 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Arcadia Mi accumulated 37,785 shares. St Germain D J owns 26,510 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.62% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 141,425 shares. 3,559 were reported by Gideon Cap Advisors. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% or 130,900 shares. Stephens Invest Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.53% or 107,132 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability reported 15 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,591 shares. 90,800 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Northern Corp holds 106,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 3,161 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Bandera Prns Limited Liability Co reported 156,000 shares or 14.46% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,346 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 3,212 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 21,000 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 3,655 shares. 3,885 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc. Art Advsrs Limited Company holds 22,860 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 3.65% or 13,487 shares.