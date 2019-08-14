Hartline Investment Decreased Position in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by $1.17 Million as Shares Declined; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased Stake in Thor Inds (THO) as Market Valuation Declined

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.43. About 54,225 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 106.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 6,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 12,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 6,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 818,968 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 3,000 shares. Whittier holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Lc has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 229 shares. Piedmont Invest has 0.01% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 454 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 5,024 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 784 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). 65,852 are owned by Bancshares Of America De. 22,106 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Ameriprise owns 120,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 16,088 shares to 32,979 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29M for 10.59 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 9,347 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 59,558 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company holds 0.04% or 538,921 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 486,085 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Voya Invest Limited Com has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Enterprise Financial Service Corp invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 112,637 shares. Heartland Inc has 202,048 shares. Bb&T accumulated 41,314 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Intll Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 36,122 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 6,564 shares to 8,416 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 30,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,913 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).