Hartline Investment Decreased Position in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) as Share Price Rose; Ameren Util (AEE) Market Value Rose While Hexavest Has Boosted by $5.18 Million Its Holding

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corporation Util (AEE) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 70,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 950,689 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.92 million, up from 879,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corporation Util for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.81. About 73,167 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29M for 11.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

