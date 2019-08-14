Hartline Investment Decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Position by $1.02 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined While Liberty Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 622,554 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 2.55M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Names New Mercer CEO and MMC Vice Chairman – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,038 shares to 4,343 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communications Inc stated it has 41,327 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,064 shares. 24,903 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Shine Advisory Service holds 0.03% or 804 shares in its portfolio. 131,448 are owned by Hartford Management. 1,217 were accumulated by Fort L P. Investec Asset Management North America has 2.14% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 180,312 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ca holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 39,730 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 846,038 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or has 5,023 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lafayette Inc holds 27,943 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp reported 1,689 shares stake. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 88,398 shares. 217,659 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. Logan Capital invested in 33,945 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cypress Capital Gp accumulated 28,179 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 37,900 shares. Pitcairn Communication accumulated 0.1% or 13,111 shares. Moreover, Ledyard National Bank has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,719 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,124 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 125,289 shares. 19,666 are held by Regent Investment Mgmt Lc. Community Commercial Bank Na has 24,593 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 15,537 shares or 1.22% of the stock. 20,684 are owned by Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,100 shares.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.