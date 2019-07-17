Hartline Investment Decreased Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding; Northeast Investment Management Has Boosted Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake

Northeast Investment Management increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 18.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 6,938 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 45,047 shares with $3.90 million value, up from 38,109 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $14.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 244,804 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

Hartline Investment Corp decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) stake by 52.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC)’s stock rose 3.83%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 10,000 shares with $939,000 value, down from 21,004 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com now has $51.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $101.71. About 299,413 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Friday, February 22 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,458 shares to 114,914 valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 12,501 shares and now owns 32,140 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 10,000 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 6,479 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 73,625 shares. Sei Invests Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 219,833 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 101,271 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group owns 5,228 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 258 shares. 5,000 are held by Edgewood Llc. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 1.10M shares. Proshare Llc holds 5,049 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 15,600 shares. 22,179 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co. Opus Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.72% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,093 shares. Lord Abbett Company Lc reported 421,540 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. $7.17M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23. 304,397 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $24.74 million were sold by Conroy Kevin T. 169,109 shares were sold by COWARD D SCOTT, worth $13.23 million.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $580.89M for 22.11 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Dan McMahon as Spokane Office Business Leader, Health – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott had sold 11,245 shares worth $1.02 million. Shares for $8.09 million were sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.

Hartline Investment Corp increased Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) stake by 13,897 shares to 47,332 valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) stake by 16,088 shares and now owns 32,979 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.