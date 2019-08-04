Hartline Investment Decreased Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding as Valuation Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $383,840 as Stock Price Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 35,477 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,240 shares. Century Inc reported 1.31 million shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 623,692 shares. 5,792 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 103,294 shares. Ckw Fincl Group owns 1,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Benjamin F Edwards owns 156 shares. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 27,661 shares. Group reported 200,730 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 283,400 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 9,210 shares.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,355 shares to 111,044 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW).

