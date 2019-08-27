Hartline Investment Cut Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding By $1.02 Million; Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Shorts Up By 8.9%

Hartline Investment Corp decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) stake by 52.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 10,000 shares with $939,000 value, down from 21,004 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com now has $49.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 131,341 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) had an increase of 8.9% in short interest. NXGN’s SI was 1.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.9% from 1.83 million shares previously. With 281,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s short sellers to cover NXGN’s short positions. The SI to Nextgen Healthcare Inc’s float is 4.18%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 6,797 shares traded. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has declined 16.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Down 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy NextGen Healthcare At $15, Earn 17.9% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NextGen Healthcare Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of Interoperability Platform NextGen Share – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company has market cap of $948.69 million. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. It has a 40.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud electronic health record and PM solution.

Hartline Investment Corp increased Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 16,330 shares to 65,484 valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,821 shares and now owns 6,017 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc Com was raised too.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 2.32% above currents $97.08 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $95 target in Friday, April 5 report. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.