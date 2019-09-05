Hartline Investment Continues to Hold Stake in Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU); Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Position in Itron (ITRI)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 2.34 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 251,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 817,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13M, up from 566,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 152,189 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 131,516 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 96,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

