Hartline Investment Boosted By $2.34 Million Its Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Holding; CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (CTTMF) SI Increased By 60.78%

CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) had an increase of 60.78% in short interest. CTTMF’s SI was 61,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 60.78% from 38,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 619 days are for CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s short sellers to cover CTTMF’s short positions. It closed at $4.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hartline Investment Corp increased Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) stake by 191.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp acquired 11,523 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 17,540 shares with $3.57M value, up from 6,017 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc Com now has $19.63B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58 million shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes Ltd accumulated 2,128 shares. Moreover, Rech And Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 175 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 64,070 shares. Moreover, Hound Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 6.25% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 628,522 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 26,904 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 9,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 33,537 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd has 0.35% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0.17% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,404 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc owns 12,982 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $257.50’s average target is 27.22% above currents $202.4 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”.

Hartline Investment Corp decreased Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,862 shares to 105,182 valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Novocure Ltd Ord Shs stake by 6,870 shares and now owns 335,585 shares. Schwab U.S. Small (SCHA) was reduced too.

Catena Media p.l.c operates as an online performance marketing and lead generation firm in the iGaming industry in Malta. The company has market cap of $249.37 million. The firm offers online casinos to players on their own Websites that provide content to match player's individual preferences and requirements. It currently has negative earnings. It also attracts online players through various services and products, and directs them to carious iGaming operators.

