Hartford Investment Management Co Upped Its Southern (SO) Position by $4.82 Million; Brown Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $514,488

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Southern (SO) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 94,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 241,738 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 147,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 358,050 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.90 million, up from 354,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $153.41. About 133,670 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38,347 shares to 68,344 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13,307 shares to 35,571 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 12,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,691 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products And Chemical (NYSE:APD).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.