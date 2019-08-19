Hartford Investment Management Co Upped Its Ford Motor (F) Holding by $432,840; Vantage Investment Partners Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Trimmed by $62.68 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 54,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 616,804 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 562,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 4.30M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Pedal Commander releases new Bluetooth units for Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Ford vehicles; 15/04/2018 – Ford plans driverless network at scale in 2021; 15/04/2018 – ? Ford unveils 2021 robo-taxi […]; 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR AUTONOMIC REALIGNS EXEC TEAM TO POSITION FOR GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 24/04/2018 – International Space Station Technology Revolutionizes Neurosurgery At Henry Ford Health System; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 03/04/2018 – NARA: The National Archives Celebrates Betty Ford Centennial Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 458,842 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 1.03M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BLN VS $1.94 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid; 18/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO HAS ALSO AGREED NOT TO SUPPORT ANY FUTURE FAILURE TO PAY EVENTS AFFECTING HOVNANIAN; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR: BLACKSTONE EDUCATING UNDERGRAD WOMEN ABOUT PE CAREERS

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.06 million for 20.23 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Commerce holds 5,800 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 202,133 shares stake. Sfmg Ltd Liability has 12,140 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.06M shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 32,975 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 0.08% or 239,197 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership reported 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Natixis reported 8.39M shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% or 165,000 shares in its portfolio. Suvretta Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Chesley Taft Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,575 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.19% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 364,243 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hilton Capital Management holds 0% or 400 shares. Johnson Gp owns 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 107,973 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 831,224 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Communications Ca invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 977,782 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 856,053 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru has 142,537 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.15% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 369,294 shares. Mackenzie Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,903 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 35,636 shares. 65,082 are held by Putnam Investments Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). California-based Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).