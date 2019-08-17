Hartford Investment Management Co Upped By $1.30 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Veritable LP Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Veritable Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp acquired 229 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Veritable Lp holds 13,159 shares with $23.43M value, up from 12,930 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS

Hartford Investment Management Co increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 21.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co acquired 6,816 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 39,030 shares with $7.47M value, up from 32,214 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,434 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Co holds 8 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 411 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 509,449 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 1.57% or 7,097 shares. Advisory reported 574 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 45,916 shares. Dodge & Cox, California-based fund reported 580 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company holds 3.08% or 20,113 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,909 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And. Spc Inc holds 0.09% or 232 shares. Tikvah Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 26,219 shares or 15.5% of the stock. Whitnell & holds 0.43% or 625 shares.

Veritable Lp decreased Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO) stake by 3,305 shares to 18,807 valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 2,250 shares and now owns 10,343 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) was reduced too.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) stake by 17,110 shares to 63,945 valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) stake by 8,822 shares and now owns 60,930 shares. Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) was reduced too.

