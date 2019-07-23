Hartford Investment Management Co Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Upped by $466,336; Aqua America (WTR) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $717,084

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 19,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,451 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 59,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 660,695 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 6,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,211 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 74,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.54M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.14 million for 26.36 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29,240 shares to 383,597 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 31,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) by 10,824 shares to 97,021 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 43,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,079 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).