Hartford Investment Management Co Raised Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $1.11 Million; Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Holding Has Upped by Equitec Specialists Llc

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 406,154 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 79.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 4,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 10,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 5,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $214.53. About 991,853 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Capital Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv invested in 0.08% or 461,646 shares. 29,198 were accumulated by Bokf Na. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Reliant Investment Lc holds 17,805 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 0.1% or 14,300 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 1,995 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 12,458 shares stake. Financial Counselors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,321 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Somerset Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,401 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Texas-based B And T Management Dba Alpha Management has invested 0.68% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pitcairn Com reported 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 12,509 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 44,074 shares to 103,681 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 11,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,018 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc Class A (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Scout Invests Inc has 1.19% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 752,733 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 2,429 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 40,745 shares. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.12% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Northpointe Limited Com reported 53,272 shares. State Street stated it has 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Prudential accumulated 441,426 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs stated it has 29,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 406 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank has 20,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 61,099 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 557,678 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation holds 7,526 shares. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 44,287 shares.