Hartford Investment Management Co Raised Holding in Symantec (SYMC); As Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Lifted Stake

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 39.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 27,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 97,209 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 69,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 4.21 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 202,812 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 68,200 shares to 416,900 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,600 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Silicon Motion Showcases New Products at 2019 Flash Memory Summit – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These semiconductor stocks are rising the most as Micron CEO is upbeat about Huawei and China – MarketWatch” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) CEO Wallace Kou on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SIMO) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Internat by 12,685 shares to 117,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,008 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Open Letter To CEO Of Symantec: Please Don’t Sell Out LifeLock To Private Equity; Also, Looking Into Next Week – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zscaler: Time to Be a Contrarian? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Symantec Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Symantec Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “US Cybersecurity M&A Activity Remains Strong: GlobalData | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 12, 2019.