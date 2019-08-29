Hartford Investment Management Co Position in Pinnacle West (PNW) Cut by $401,090; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Raised Its Position by $3.59 Million

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 134.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 20,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 34,915 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 14,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 6.40 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Corp (PNW) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 4,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 13,980 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pinnacle West Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 707,764 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.65M shares. 42,239 were reported by Aviva Public Limited. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 139,844 shares. Stifel accumulated 7,225 shares. 286,217 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Birmingham Capital Management Al reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moors & Cabot reported 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 21,649 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 13,245 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 39,181 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 195,700 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 11,637 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,925 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo owns 220,102 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage Reit (NYSE:PSA) by 26,206 shares to 48,619 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 24,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Realty Reit Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp has 76,743 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.32% or 480,000 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd accumulated 2,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% or 13,267 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wafra Incorporated has 0.3% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 47,215 shares. Leavell stated it has 48,522 shares. Artal Group Sa accumulated 3.08% or 420,000 shares. Bell Financial Bank has invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pointstate Lp has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cambridge Inv Rech owns 109,926 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 26,796 shares. Shelton Management reported 11,041 shares. Tcw Gp accumulated 1.16% or 675,030 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 0.12% stake. Woodstock Corp reported 12,624 shares stake.

