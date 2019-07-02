Hartford Investment Management Co Maintains Holding in Vf (VFC); Qv Investors Trimmed Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Market Valuation Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 107.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 61,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,718 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 57,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 1.29M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1098.79. About 200,904 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Boltwood Management, a California-based fund reported 14,405 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% or 37,000 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 225 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.04% or 475,928 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 40,510 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.09% stake. 89,986 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 12,328 shares. 2,667 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa. 66,185 were reported by Lpl Financial Lc. Westwood Group Inc reported 3,855 shares. Grimes & Company invested in 0.02% or 3,340 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 114 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million. $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,648 shares to 29,587 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,980 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp Class A (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 12.58 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.