Hartford Investment Management Co Maintains Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Holding Held by Balyasny Asset Management Llc

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 84,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 717,314 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73 million, up from 632,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 132.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 196,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 345,802 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 149,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 1.07 million shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Decided to Withdraw Waddell & Reed’s Ratings for Its Own Business Reasons; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 23/05/2018 – CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC CKK.V – ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Ionis Pharma

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,371 shares to 38,738 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 166,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,694 shares, and cut its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 27,127 shares. James Rech owns 48,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorp has 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 121,624 shares. First Manhattan reported 8,148 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 1.54M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 1.21M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 221,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 184,830 shares. Synovus holds 3,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial invested in 0.01% or 687,441 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 30,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 24,515 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,918 shares to 42,917 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,692 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

