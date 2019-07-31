Hartford Investment Management Co Lowered Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Position By $338,800; IMCD NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (IMDZF) Shorts Up By 0.64%

IMCD NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) had an increase of 0.64% in short interest. IMDZF’s SI was 15,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.64% from 15,600 shares previously. It closed at $82.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Zoetis Inc Class A (ZTS) stake by 5.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 3,388 shares as Zoetis Inc Class A (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 60,869 shares with $6.13M value, down from 64,257 last quarter. Zoetis Inc Class A now has $55.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.35. About 1.57 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. Lewis Clinton A. Jr. sold $563,255 worth of stock or 6,125 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.48 million for 35.17 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. SunTrust initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, April 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25.

Hartford Investment Management Co increased Realty Income Reit Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 54,960 shares to 98,677 valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 24,628 shares and now owns 334,422 shares. Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.