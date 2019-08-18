Hartford Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position in Philip Morris Internation (PM) as Share Value Declined; Maverick Capital LTD Upped Its Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 89,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 420,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 331,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 338,514 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA)

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Philip Morris Internation (PM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 12,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 209,038 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.48M, up from 196,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Internation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 49,930 shares to 16,010 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 200,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,150 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,618 shares to 52,933 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,980 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests Inc owns 1.43 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3.83 million shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Td Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Altfest L J & holds 85,506 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.5% or 5,624 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sfmg Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,607 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 2,950 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,390 shares. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 62,900 shares. Associated Banc holds 346,359 shares. Mairs And has 6,635 shares. Diversified holds 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4,320 shares.

