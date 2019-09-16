Hartford Investment Management Co Increased Vf (VFC) Position; Partners Group Holding Ag Decreased Its Stake in Antero Resources (AR) as Market Value Declined

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 13,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 132,258 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55M, up from 118,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 1.43 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 121,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 358,979 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 480,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 9.92 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Internat by 12,685 shares to 117,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz by 11,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,048 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 2.89% or 4.04 million shares. 5,950 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.23% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 250 shares. Northeast Investment Management stated it has 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Motco holds 0.57% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 69,424 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Personal Services invested in 3,452 shares or 0.09% of the stock. National Pension Serv invested in 0.13% or 458,622 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 60,552 shares. 10,820 were accumulated by Profit Management Llc. Lpl Limited Liability stated it has 61,754 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hrt Lc owns 74,476 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bancorp holds 0.25% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 25,625 shares. Moore Capital LP has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. 7,200 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $49,689 on Friday, May 24. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 44,000 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 2,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kempen Cap Nv invested in 0.01% or 13,925 shares. Geode Limited Liability stated it has 3.70 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 488,100 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc invested in 0.07% or 45,525 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 187 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of owns 112,100 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 21,554 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 0% stake. Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 62,369 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 307,999 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 422,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 17,664 shares to 397,146 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).