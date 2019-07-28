Hartford Investment Management Co Holds Position in Analog Devices (ADI); American Int’l Group (AIG) Holder Ami Investment Management Cut Its Position by $407,210 as Stock Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 35,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, up from 54,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 194 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 48,160 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 13,114 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co owns 13 shares. British Columbia Management has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Calamos Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 35.39M are owned by Harris Ltd Partnership. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.52% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 775,468 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability reported 90,892 shares stake. Pzena Inv Management Limited holds 2.88% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 12.30 million shares. M&R Cap Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Finemark National Bank & Tru accumulated 10,511 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Analog Devices and Badger Meter – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 18.51M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Research And Mgmt invested in 121,043 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 95,876 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 259,758 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. 2,500 were reported by North Star Inv Management. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability stated it has 3,110 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 7.39 million shares. Ent Service Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.18% or 75,260 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 202,400 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Company reported 2,330 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 0% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments America has invested 1.69% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has 39,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.