Hartford Investment Management Co Holding in Wellcare Healthcare Plans (WCG) Decreased by $727,376 as Market Valuation Rose; Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Position by $1.01 Million

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Wellcare Healthcare Plans (WCG) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 5,568 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 8,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Wellcare Healthcare Plans for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $267.52. About 175,148 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 12,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $148.29. About 828,726 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 36,330 shares to 951,884 shares, valued at $51.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 34,086 shares to 93,907 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

