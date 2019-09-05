Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Stake in Coca (KO) by $4.32 Million as Valuation Rose; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Shares Declined, Symons Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $2.23 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.27 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 93,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 574,309 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.91M, up from 480,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 10.72M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,524 shares to 4,911 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 158,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,750 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,533 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 11,423 shares. Moreover, Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Headinvest Lc accumulated 0.06% or 4,675 shares. 100 are held by Hillsdale Invest Inc. Principal Financial holds 8.26M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 5,625 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 215,942 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 21.39 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mairs Power Inc reported 28,942 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bellecapital International has 4.59% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 153,822 shares. 38,750 are held by First Business Fincl. 3.54M are held by Ajo Limited Partnership.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. 27 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,329 were bought by McAvoy John. Cawley Timothy also bought $4,654 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. de la Bastide Lore bought $349 worth of stock or 4 shares. Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,569 worth of stock or 54 shares. 24 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $2,096 on Wednesday, July 31. 49 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $4,334 on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus holds 11,615 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates holds 90,564 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 708 shares. Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 16,385 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 9,085 shares. Us State Bank De holds 59,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.09% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cap Fund invested in 28,879 shares. Savant Capital Ltd holds 7,961 shares. Allstate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 27,919 shares. Iowa Natl Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 14,293 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 10,724 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 739 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 4,572 shares. 2,466 were accumulated by Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division.