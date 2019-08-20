Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $1.17 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Lifted Stemline Therapeut (STML) Stake by $6.69 Million

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 9,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 183,667 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, up from 174,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 3.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 464,146 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stemline Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 2, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stemline prices stock offering at $15.25 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,580 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 175,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management invested in 1,609 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 3.50 million shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.01% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 29,864 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 11,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 31,500 shares. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 38,084 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.21% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,318 shares to 34,488 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuti (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,924 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). King Wealth reported 0.84% stake. Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 210,444 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Prtn has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 31,426 are held by Dana Invest. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc invested 1.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or has invested 3.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Community Tru & Invest Communications reported 1.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Addenda Capital reported 0.3% stake. Nexus Investment Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Finemark Bank And has 0.76% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 30,804 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Reit C by 38,145 shares to 12,760 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,808 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser Busch Inbev – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.