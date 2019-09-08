Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Kellogg (K) Position by $372,837; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 413,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, up from 406,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 6,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 37,836 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 31,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 2.64 million shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation accumulated 1.64 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 23,338 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory invested in 0.22% or 2.48 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1,072 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Barr E S Com holds 4,265 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 16,426 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability reported 7,376 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.04% or 221,280 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 42,924 shares. 4,000 are held by Baskin Financial. Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Blume Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Etf Trust (SPY) by 902,380 shares to 353,000 shares, valued at $99.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 13,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,988 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 741,193 are owned by D E Shaw. Scotia Cap Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amer Fincl accumulated 38,850 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited invested in 0% or 80 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 8,242 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,430 shares. Rampart Investment Management Llc holds 4,183 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kellogg W K Foundation reported 99.35% stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 25.02M shares for 8.54% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 102 shares. 533,335 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The Illinois-based Bruce Inc has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

