Hartford Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as Stock Rose; Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Jana Partners Has Upped Its Position by $599,400 as Stock Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 278,540 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 41,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 55,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.09 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 27,414 shares to 97,209 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 10,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

