Hartford Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Honeywell International I (HON) Holding By $494,160; Omnicell (OMCL)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Omnicell Inc (OMCL) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 145 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 94 decreased and sold positions in Omnicell Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 38.78 million shares, up from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Omnicell Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 69 Increased: 105 New Position: 40.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Honeywell International I (HON) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,840 shares as Honeywell International I (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 93,756 shares with $16.37M value, down from 96,596 last quarter. Honeywell International I now has $116.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $161.25. About 872,975 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 34.63 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 62.07 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 19,159 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. for 48,428 shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 331,462 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 3.39% invested in the company for 1.58 million shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 3.16% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 177,222 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.06 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 17.21% above currents $161.25 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.