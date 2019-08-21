Hartford Investment Management Co Has Raised Yum Brands (YUM) Holding By $896,544; Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (EURN) Shorts Increased By 1.95%

Hartford Investment Management Co increased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 22.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co acquired 9,056 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 49,021 shares with $4.89 million value, up from 39,965 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 989,313 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B

Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EURN) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. EURN’s SI was 3.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 3.07 million shares previously. With 445,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EURN)’s short sellers to cover EURN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 327,564 shares traded. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has declined 0.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EURN News: 22/05/2018 – Euronav Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – GENER8 MARITIME – CO’S CURRENT DIRECTORS, 1 FORMER DIRECTOR, EURONAV ENTERED INTO MOU WITH PLAINTIFFS OF 2 LAWSUITS TO SETTLE ACTIONS OF THE LAWSUITS; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Gener8 Maritime, Inc. Sets June 11, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Euronav NV; 11/05/2018 – GENER8 MARITIME SAYS PLAINTIFFS OF THE 2 LAWSUITS “CHALLENGE” CO’S PROPOSED MERGER WITH EURONAV; 25/04/2018 – Euronav Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EURONAV NV – AFTER ACQUISITION OF VOTING SECURITIES/VOTING RIGHTS ON 24 APRIL 2018, WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP HOLDS 5.05% OF VOTING RIGHTS IN THE CO; 21/03/2018 – EURONAV NV EUAV.BR – TO PROPOSE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF USD 0.12 FOR 2017; 25/04/2018 – Euronav freight rates fall as challenging market continues; 03/04/2018 – GNRT ALSO ANNOUNCES KEXIM CONSENT FOR PROPOSED EURONAV DEAL

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. It currently has negative earnings. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

More notable recent Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Slowing Growth In U.S. Crude Production Could Hit Tanker Rates – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How U.S-China Trade Dispute Steers Ocean Shipping Stocks – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Euronav NV 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) – More “Black Gold” Is Winding Its Way Down America’s Rivers – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree’s Top 5 Industrial Companies – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based First Corporation In has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 41,921 shares. Architects has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Salem Counselors holds 19,521 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors owns 2,762 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 26,072 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 3,055 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 513,589 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.05% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 5,414 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Shell Asset Mgmt Communication stated it has 127,808 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Nc holds 90,849 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 4,066 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 956 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -8.88% below currents $116.57 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. Mizuho downgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB) stake by 2,982 shares to 212,492 valued at $42.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 11,560 shares and now owns 27,665 shares. Pinnacle West Corp (NYSE:PNW) was reduced too.