Hartford Investment Management Co Has Raised Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); Capital International LTD Increases Position in Enbridge (ENB)

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 1.96M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 3,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,633 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30M, up from 97,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 1.96 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 166,603 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,929 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M on Tuesday, February 5. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767.

