Hartford Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Stake in Illinois Tool (ITW) by $561,561 as Market Value Declined; As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Position by $396,364

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Illinois Tool Inc (ITW) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 3,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 41,747 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, up from 37,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Illinois Tool Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $157.04. About 925,668 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 13,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $216.18. About 2.80 million shares traded or 58.49% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 124,835 shares to 155,265 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short (MINT) by 20,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 28 shares. Triangle Wealth Management invested in 1.08% or 10,436 shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Gp has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Llc has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 4.92 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 1.64% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Private Tru Na holds 0.55% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 13,486 shares. 250,000 are owned by Capital Growth Management Limited Partnership. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 22.82 million shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,395 shares. Stephens Ar holds 52,131 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Winslow Ltd Co reported 0.99% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 64,341 were reported by Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7,385 shares to 16,182 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,808 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Gp owns 31,338 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,020 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 43,650 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Northstar Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 74,662 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Nadler Fin Gru accumulated 3,118 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 19 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And, New York-based fund reported 6,749 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc stated it has 55,471 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Monetary Management Grp Inc has invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pggm Investments holds 0.08% or 113,254 shares. The New York-based M&R Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Greatmark Inv has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,950 shares in its portfolio. Dupont holds 0.03% or 8,009 shares.