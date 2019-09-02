Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Position in Edison International (EIX) by $811,727; As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shares Declined, Corecommodity Management Boosted Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 204.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 117,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 174,713 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 57,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 4.33 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 13,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 35,571 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 48,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.94M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EDISON INTL OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Edison International Gets $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility, Replacing a $1.25B Facility; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6,737 shares to 23,735 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.18% or 79,125 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 15,134 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.03% or 189,466 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 39,036 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Bessemer Group Inc reported 151,204 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,836 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 17,949 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 115,906 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 61,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,408 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Limited invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Kcm Advsrs Limited Co has 0.49% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 122,426 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 12,000 shares. Argi Serv Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 15,174 shares. Lincoln holds 3,284 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Pinebridge LP invested 0.17% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 92,526 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 16,780 shares. Mufg Americas Holding reported 65,804 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd Llc stated it has 5,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company owns 0.29% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 2.01M shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 16,939 shares to 444,109 shares, valued at $44.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 62,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $565.51M for 11.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.