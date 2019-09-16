Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Position; SPS Commerce (SPSC) Has 1.46 Sentiment

SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 121 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 83 reduced and sold stakes in SPS Commerce Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 16.78 million shares, up from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SPS Commerce Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 58 Increased: 82 New Position: 39.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,072 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 143,622 shares with $29.87M value, down from 145,694 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $256.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. for 658,236 shares. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc owns 22,735 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1.42% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 1.26% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 55,818 shares.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 205,585 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.96M for 54.84 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 55.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Hartford Investment Management Co increased Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 32,211 shares to 64,317 valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 20,205 shares and now owns 105,227 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has 3,813 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Llc invested in 29,461 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aimz Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.83% or 5,761 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 13,382 shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 17,538 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 44,700 shares. Ohio-based Horan Capital Advsr Limited Co has invested 2.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davidson Investment Advsrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 12,940 were reported by Annex Advisory Lc. Nicholas Investment Prns Limited Partnership owns 11,452 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 8,974 shares. E&G Advsr Lp reported 5,491 shares. New England And Mngmt has invested 0.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -1.86% below currents $233.98 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $21300 target. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush.