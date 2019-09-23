Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $1.40 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Company Inc

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.56M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 23.66M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 21,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 667,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.52M, up from 645,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 4.96 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Advsr owns 32,253 shares. Endeavour Capital Inc invested in 239,538 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.49% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 202,438 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Df Dent And Company owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,322 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 93,283 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 41,904 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.28% or 15.93 million shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 746,901 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 1.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi reported 14,793 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 41,631 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 27,414 shares to 97,209 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker In (NYSE:SWK) by 2,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Class A Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Omers Administration invested in 1.50 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Accredited Investors accumulated 5,589 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenview Financial Bank Dept accumulated 194,409 shares or 4.42% of the stock. Schroder Invest stated it has 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2,135 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Lc. Family Mgmt reported 4,559 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication has invested 0.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,088 were reported by Carlson. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 73,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 7,281 are held by Bbr Prns Limited Co. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 6,015 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rbf Lc holds 15,000 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank invested in 1.44% or 195,377 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,620 shares to 132,655 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,850 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fd In (MEN).

