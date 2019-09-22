Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $526,986 as Stock Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 9,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 707,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72M, down from 717,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, down from 347,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 23,285 shares to 148,234 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “At Cisco Contact Center Summit, Cisco Sets Its Sights on the Cognitive Contact Center and Makes Cloud-Based Webex Contact Center Better Than Ever – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13,540 shares to 132,258 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Etrade Capital Ltd Com holds 216,395 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Oak Associates Limited Oh invested in 1.56M shares or 5.33% of the stock. Bellecapital Intll Ltd reported 98,644 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 524,484 shares. Motco stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Cap Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 1,064 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bonness Enter has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 7.39 million shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership owns 243,713 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com has 45,957 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na reported 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp Inc reported 38,855 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings.