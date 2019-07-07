Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lifted Under Armour Class A (UA) Holding By $515,235; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Last Week

Hartford Investment Management Co increased Under Armour Inc Class A (UA) stake by 50.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co acquired 24,535 shares as Under Armour Inc Class A (UA)’s stock declined 4.68%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 73,044 shares with $1.54 million value, up from 48,509 last quarter. Under Armour Inc Class A now has $10.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 976,009 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) rating on Friday, March 15. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $9 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. See Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). 1.63 million were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Corporation. 796,356 are owned by Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Tower Research Cap (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,901 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). M&T Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 12,943 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability invested in 103,385 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 14,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 12,700 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 21,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 13,355 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $147.73 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

