Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Under Armour Class A (UA) Holding by $515,235 as Stock Value Declined; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Cut Its Stake

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 15.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.24 million, down from 99.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.00 billion market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. It is down 5.97% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A (UA) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 24,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 48,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Under Armour Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 1.19M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,134 shares to 7,879 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,729 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 33,515 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $107.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).