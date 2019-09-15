Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) Stake by $968,208; Stock Price Rose; Voya Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $480,168 as Stock Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 11,071 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 8,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 174,602 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 95,015 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, up from 89,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11,582 shares to 68,048 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,342 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,634 are owned by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 25,806 shares. 129,952 are held by Davis R M Inc. Texas Bancorp Tx accumulated 0.64% or 2,070 shares. Peak Asset Ltd reported 1,639 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 37,445 shares. Global Invsts stated it has 16.71 million shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 291,728 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Leuthold Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 56,993 shares. Garrison Asset Llc reported 26,790 shares. Hillsdale Investment holds 3,375 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 3,316 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 896,372 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 68,702 shares to 136,387 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 194,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,937 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

