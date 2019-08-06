Hartford Investment Management Co Has Increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $5.46 Million; Stock Value Rose; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Increased Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 21,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 58,689 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 36,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $12.35 during the last trading session, reaching $236.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 65.18% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 104,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 3.05 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd stated it has 116,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 265,645 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Chevy Chase invested in 0.09% or 266,698 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). James Invest Research Incorporated reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 3,098 shares in its portfolio. Washington Natl Bank reported 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.19% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 3,231 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg invested in 0.09% or 1.25 million shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.05% or 5.64M shares. Macquarie Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 88 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4,000 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc by 8,060 shares to 28,650 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,362 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Reit C.