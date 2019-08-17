Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Stock Rose; Boeing (BA) Shareholder Baxter Bros Raised Its Holding

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 51,942 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 58,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 1,392 shares to 110,625 shares, valued at $26.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Reit Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 777,008 shares. First Merchants has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Axel Limited Liability Com reported 24,000 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 52,512 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 107,320 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.2% or 34,135 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 2,944 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd reported 0.78% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 12,964 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.5% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Menora Mivtachim Limited accumulated 483,190 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.14% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 783,590 shares. 304,482 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Somerset Grp Limited Liability Company holds 15,962 shares. Century Inc holds 0.01% or 32,844 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.61 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares to 87,777 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 182,424 are owned by United Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strategic Advisors Limited Co stated it has 5,264 shares. Advsr Limited Limited Company has 504 shares. Cypress Mgmt holds 29,839 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 557,026 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 41,626 shares stake. Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested in 0.81% or 6,193 shares. The California-based Granite Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 95 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fcg Advisors, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,019 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 26,486 shares. 1,548 are held by Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability. Trust Advisors holds 1.45% or 3,230 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 9,856 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 527 shares.