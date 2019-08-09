Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Flir Systems (FLIR) by $347,095 as Shares Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose While Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Raised by $8.37 Million Its Position

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 16,182 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 23,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 230,254 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 3.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Newport News Drive Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLIR Systems Names Sonia Galindo Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.38M for 20.42 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,165 shares to 571,854 shares, valued at $46.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications In (NYSE:VZ) by 104,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 58,623 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 11,877 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.05% or 45,054 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 539,847 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 6,011 shares. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 4 shares. 19,396 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Atlanta Management Commerce L L C has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cardinal Cap Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 2,950 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Quantum Capital Mngmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 33,398 shares. Moreover, Orca Invest Management Limited Co has 0.98% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 18,049 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Ser Gru holds 6.83M shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va has 3.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 960,077 shares. Weybosset & Ltd Liability, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 14,654 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Company New York has invested 0.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc owns 5,704 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sns Fin Gp reported 8,023 shares. Coastline Trust has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hartford has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Highland Cap Management, a Tennessee-based fund reported 113,639 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 1.71% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wills Fincl Gp stated it has 11,448 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bar Harbor Trust reported 6,900 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 51.26 million shares. Summit Securities Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 38,493 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares to 76,410 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).