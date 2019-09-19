Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $526,986; Evanson Asset Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $6.44 Million as Shares Rose

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63M, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 9,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 707,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72 million, down from 717,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32,211 shares to 64,317 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,650 shares to 8,572 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).