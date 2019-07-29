Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake as Share Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Lifted by Brown Advisory Securities Llc

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 4.73 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 22,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,789 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 172,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.76 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Portland Glob Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,665 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 40,389 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank invested 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Co owns 15,101 shares. Park Circle Company accumulated 1,300 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated accumulated 28,414 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,500 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Atria Llc holds 43,961 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 5.87 million shares. Essex Financial Service accumulated 43,296 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership reported 3,000 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.49% or 44,891 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 1.33M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Communications Va holds 2.67% or 385,297 shares in its portfolio.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,145 shares to 8,900 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 2,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,683 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 20,278 shares to 62,933 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Reit (NYSE:WY) by 48,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.96 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $190,750 was made by Pierce David A on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.45 million for 27.86 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb reported 1,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,159 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 24,701 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 903 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 6,916 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 6,763 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Allstate accumulated 117,847 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc owns 38,570 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% or 13,353 shares. 158,338 are held by Kepos Lp. Brinker invested in 0.03% or 20,216 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 68,538 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 2,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South State owns 177,586 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio.

