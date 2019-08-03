Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Aes (AES) Stake; Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Antares Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of ATRS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 4. See Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $5.25 New Target: $5.65 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 38.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 51,028 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 82,377 shares with $1.49M value, down from 133,405 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 4.81M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. $41.58 million worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 268 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.21% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 0.04% stake. 48,412 were accumulated by Assetmark. Qs Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 417,838 shares. Symons Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 601,800 shares. Calamos Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 510,734 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 28,065 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 47 shares stake. Hexavest reported 1.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 66,856 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Hartford Investment Management Co increased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 74,084 shares to 408,867 valued at $42.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 22,802 shares and now owns 111,072 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was raised too.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Antares Pharma, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 672,537 are held by Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Paloma, Connecticut-based fund reported 37,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 35,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 620,492 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 856,716 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 97,234 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 163,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 32,846 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 23,453 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.13 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 112,200 shares.

The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 1.01M shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs