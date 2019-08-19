Hartford Investment Management Co Has Boosted Mccormick & Co Non (MKC) Holding by $4.35 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Non (MKC) by 160.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 47,144 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 18,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.42. About 269,850 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 1,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 104,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06M, up from 102,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $207.26. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.18% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Private Ocean Llc owns 181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 8,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,175 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Management Ks. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 198,089 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Leavell Investment Management owns 0.16% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 9,582 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Davis R M owns 77,962 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.58% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Andra Ap invested in 0.25% or 55,900 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.09% or 273,593 shares. Adirondack Trust Com reported 0.1% stake. Jlb & Assocs Inc stated it has 144,383 shares. Charter Tru Company reported 5,412 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,219 shares to 71,671 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,141 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.57% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 815,168 shares. 3,150 are held by Telos Cap Mgmt. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 16,793 shares. 1,692 are held by Triangle Wealth Management. Aull Monroe Inv Management Corporation reported 24,721 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benin Mngmt Corp reported 2,541 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 287,455 shares or 1.69% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 32,238 shares. Captrust accumulated 0.12% or 15,353 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc owns 177,809 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Lc owns 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,722 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares to 205,538 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,078 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).