Hartford Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Prologis Reit (PLD) Holding; Hhr Asset Management Decreased Its Jd Com (JD) Holding

Hartford Investment Management Co increased Prologis Reit Inc (PLD) stake by 25.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co acquired 28,882 shares as Prologis Reit Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 142,673 shares with $10.27M value, up from 113,791 last quarter. Prologis Reit Inc now has $51.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 2.21M shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 940,863 shares with $28.37M value, down from 1.07 million last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $43.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 18.15 million shares traded or 41.52% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $8900 highest and $72 lowest target. $79.25’s average target is -2.41% below currents $81.21 stock price. Prologis had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Monday, March 25 report.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 11,560 shares to 27,665 valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,518 shares and now owns 34,657 shares. Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) was reduced too.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With Right Partners Now in Place, JD Stock Might Just Be a Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD.com’s Accelerating Growth Could Crush the Bears – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com Stock Showing an Opportunity to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Two Big Reasons to â€˜Buy The Dipâ€™ in Otherwise-turbulent JD Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $32.81’s average target is 8.79% above currents $30.16 stock price. JD.com had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. Daiwa Securities maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Daiwa Securities has “Buy” rating and $38 target. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 1 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.