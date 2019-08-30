Hartford Investment Management Co Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $450,430; Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $11.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 247,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 497,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.18M, down from 745,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 72,011 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 1,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 17,993 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, down from 19,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $280.45. About 323,240 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 24,128 shares to 37,179 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 4.50M shares. Geller Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.35% or 18,750 shares. Hudson Bay LP has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Knott David M stated it has 17,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 28,654 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited holds 0.08% or 17,693 shares in its portfolio. 84,655 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 4,700 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 10,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 4.01M shares. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 59,113 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 117,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 69,500 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 4,317 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wolverine Asset Lc accumulated 1,790 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.2% or 1.37 million shares. Cleararc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 69,258 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Iron Lc owns 750 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,660 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 1,000 shares. Prudential Plc has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Zacks Invest has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Communication Ma invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.