Hartford Investment Management Co Decreased Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $740,048 as Stock Value Rose; Scott & Selber Has Raised Position in Sysco (SYY) by $1.23 Million

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 35,008 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, down from 39,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 685,315 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.07 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes Inc accumulated 0.03% or 5,006 shares. Moreover, Next Finance Gru has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,914 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 513,712 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 16,925 are owned by Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc. Numerixs Inv owns 20,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund accumulated 9,861 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital invested in 14,440 shares. 10,895 were accumulated by Indiana Tru Inv Management. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 13,362 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.26% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 22,705 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.55 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 37,904 shares to 632,133 shares, valued at $29.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol (EFAV) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).