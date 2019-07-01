Hartford Investment Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Mondelez International In (MDLZ); Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Increased Position by $20.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Mondelez International In (MDLZ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 14,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,589 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, up from 195,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mondelez International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 1.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 116.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 257,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 478,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49 million, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 1.54 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 96 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York has 36,399 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 177,745 are held by First Trust Advsrs L P. Fiera Capital stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.41% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Macquarie Ltd holds 0.01% or 106,320 shares in its portfolio. 23,321 are owned by Prudential Public. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 12,443 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.11M shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 5,785 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. $685,454 worth of stock was sold by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 50,008 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd has 65,916 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated stated it has 4,020 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 700 are owned by Central Bank. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited accumulated 6,581 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 824 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 5,882 shares. First Bancorp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Plancorp Limited Liability Com reported 8,541 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 13,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 25,371 shares. Security Natl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri owns 73,038 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.