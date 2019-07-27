Hartford Investment Management Co Boosted Its General Mills (GIS) Stake; Lennar (LEN) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Hartford Investment Management Co increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 101.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co acquired 99,137 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 196,516 shares with $10.17M value, up from 97,379 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 18. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Bank of America maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. See Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) latest ratings:

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.98 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 11,560 shares to 27,665 valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 4,592 shares and now owns 34,781 shares. Applied Material Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.